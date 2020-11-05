Sales tax receipts for May 2020, when compared to 2019 receipts for the same time period, show that Anderson and Goodman experienced increases in revenue in each account while Pineville and Noel experienced decreases in revenue across the board.

Sales tax receipts for May, distributed in June, are listed first below. They are followed by last year's figures, with the difference between the two, whether an increase or decrease, listed last.

McDonald County

• General Revenue -- $117,714.03; $109,455.34; up $769.53

• Road and Bridge -- $117,714.18; $115,315.69; up $769.32

• Law Enforcement -- $117,714.14; $115,315.69; up $769.32

• Emergency Communication -- $113,515.75; $100,580.91; down $343.01

Pineville

• General Revenue -- $8,874.49; $9,227.97; down $353.48

• Capital Improvement -- $4,437.20; $4,614.00; down $176.80

• Local Option Use Tax -- $7,866.43; $15,129.05; down $7,262.62

Anderson

• General Revenue -- $30,641.76; $26,268.51; up $4,373.28

• Transportation -- $14,695.57; $12,389.67; up $2,305.90

Noel

• General Revenue -- $17,058.01; $20,063.16; down $3,005.15

• Transportation -- $7,901.41; $9,261.67; down $1,360.26

• Capital Improvement -- $6,396.72; $7,523.76; down $1,127.04

• Fire Protection -- $4,264.33; $5,015.79; down $751.46

Southwest City

• General Revenue -- $17,469.40; $14,479.43; up $2,989.97

• Fire Protection -- $4,232.31; $3,430.73; up $801.58

• Capital Improvement --$8,464.40; $6,861.38; up $1,603.02

• Local Option Use Tax -- $15,448.18; $12,316.00; up $3,132.18

• Motor Vehicle Tax -- $2,683.79; $3,379.14; down $695.43

Goodman

• General Revenue -- $6,884.62; $5,596.33; up $1,288.29