Daniel Parish and Terry Lett were celebrating birthdays as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory greeted the congregation as special prayers were requested for Jimmy Easter, Don and Janet Chaney, Carl's family, Mike, Alexis, Brittany and Bill. We praised God for the rain we received this week. Special thanks to Sheri White and Ashley for helping our church with SWC Trunk or Treat.

Rick Lett taught the adult Sunday school lesson, "God Protects," with a study of Isaiah 34. The lesson included discussion and scripture about God's plan and protection for us.

Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "Scary Places," and read John 8:12. Sometimes life's circumstances are like walking through a haunted house, but God leads us through the fear. We can deal with that fear by walking through it led by Jesus Christ, who shows us the safest way through the dark.

Congregational hymns of praise led by Karen Gardner included "Victory in Jesus," and we were blessed with special music from Jerry Abercrombie, who sang "What A Day That Will Be," and Susan Cory who shared special testimonial and music about life being greater because we serve a Savior.

Brother Mark Hall began Sunday's message, "Getting Over It with Tolerance," by reading John 8:2-12, which tells of the woman being caught in adultery. Brother Mark told us that, even as Christians, we are intolerant. "The seventh Commandment is that 'thou shalt not commit adultery' but, in John 8:11-12, Jesus says, "Neither do I condemn you, go and sin no more. I am the light of the world. He, who follows Me, shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life." Brother Mark told us that "Jesus is intolerant of the sin but has great tolerance for the sinner. He forgave her but not the sin. Jesus was so intolerant toward sin that He died to free us from it and is so tolerant of sinners that He died so we wouldn't have to."

Brother Mark also referred to the eighth commandment which says "thou shalt not steal" and told us that God had so much sympathy for the thief who hung on the cross with Him that He forgave him and he went to heaven.

"God has so much more tolerance than we do. It is easy to get over it when it doesn't affect us. It is much easier to be merciful and forgive if it didn't affect us. We can't condemn others to hell. God doesn't condemn us to hell. He condemns our sin to hell. You can hold on to the sin and go to hell or let go of the sin and go to heaven. You can either let sin separate you from God or let God separate you from sin. The choice is yours."

Brother Mark talked about the difference between a judgmental, hypocritical Christian who is intolerant of sinners or the loving Christian who is tolerant of the sinner.

"There is a difference between the sinner and the sin. It is hard to be tolerant of the sinner when you are the one who has been the victim of their sin. You have to get over that and the only way is with patience, tolerance, understanding and love. To love them, you have to love Jesus Christ first. You will never get there if you don't go through Jesus first."

Brother Mark read Mark 12:28-34. In verses 30-31, God gave us two great commandments. The first is to love God and the second is to love your neighbor.

"You can't do the second one without the first one. The more you love Jesus, the easier it is to get over it and love others. Don't wait on your neighbor to change. Let God change your heart to get over it. You can live in peace then. Have so much love for Jesus in your heart that it boils over to others. Not because they are good, but because we have tolerance and love Jesus first. We have to love Jesus first to show that kind of love to others. When we have a heart full of Jesus, our responses are different. With Jesus, you don't carry that pride with you and you get over it and live in peace. Power, prestige, popularity and money are nothing compared to having peace. In life's circumstances, someone is going to sin against you, but a house without peace falls apart. But you can bring that peace back with Jesus. Remember to love the Lord first and your neighbor second. But you can't do the second without the first."

Our hymn of invitation was "Just As I Am," and Wayne Holly gave the benediction. Regretfully, because of the pandemic, we will not hold our annual community Thanksgiving dinner this year. But we do invite you to worship with us on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. with Sunday school beginning at 10 a.m.

Everyone is welcome at Mill Creek Baptist Church, located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.