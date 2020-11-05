The Pineville Rural Fire Department will hold a pancake breakfast on Saturday at the Pineville Community Center from 6 a.m. until the food is gone. For $5 per person, there will be all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, eggs and a drink.
The department will raffle off a Savage 30-06 and a Blackstone 36-inch griddle. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5 and may be purchased at Cornerstone Bank, The Beer Store, city hall or from any firefighter.
All proceeds will go to the Pineville Rural Fire Department for equipment.
