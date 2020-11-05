The answer to the question which had for more than seven long and lonely years eluded me had finally presented itself. The once elusive remedy to my nights with little sleep as I lay awake pondering that question came to me on one of the darkest of nights.

What was the question that had tormented me day after day and night after night you may ask? Well, now that I have the answer, I'll share with you the question. Are we truly so very unique or could there be another just like each of us?

Following the revelation, the answer to my question, one and only one thing was left to do; prove, at least to my satisfaction, that the answer I came up with was feasible. I began the process of verifying my proof with statistical facts and/or expert opinions but would there be any statistical data or so-called opinionated material about, well about, for lack of a better word, about doppelgängers?

Many believe that everyone has a shadowy phantom-like presence known as a doppelgänger. These copies, these visually appearing replicates of us, are most often seen only by their owners but it is thought that on occasion friends or family members may also see these apparitions. Many contend that doppelgängers are to be feared and are harbingers of death.

However, putting the folklore aside, do we as human beings have doubles? Cornell University assistant professor of neurobiology and behavior Michael Sheehan said that it is more than likely as the number of genes that influence facial features is limited.

"There is only so much genetic diversity to go around. If you shuffle that deck of cards so many times, at some point, you get the same hand dealt to you twice."

Sheehan qualified his comments by stating that the deck of cards he referred to is however incredibly large. It is not known for instance how many genes dictate the shape of the human face of even merely the space between one's eyes. So much is yet to be discovered regarding the roles genes play in determining our appearances.

Dr. Arthur Beaudet, a professor of molecular and human genetics at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, is quoted as saying, "there's a huge number of genes that contribute to things like facial structure and, of course, hair, eye and skin color, which are all highly variable." In fact, the dimensions of the human face differ more than the variance of width and length in one's hands.

According to the Population Reference Bureau -- I didn't even know there was such a thing -- about 108.2 billion people have been born on earth. The bureau also determined that there's about a one in 135 chance that a pair of complete doppelgängers exist somewhere in the world. However, the likelihood of someone walking around looking identical to you, specifically in all eight facial features is only one in 1 trillion -- somewhat incredibly low odds yet there remains that chance, that possibility, that there's another you out there somewhere.

Now, and after only slightly getting to the point, I will share with you my thinking and also the point of this story. If there are a limited number of unique faces to go around and some are, well, some are reused, then so too must there be a limited number of one's presence, essence or if you will, soul. Are souls recycled? I say the answer to that question is an unequivocal yes -- hence the previously described answer to the question which kept sleep from me for so many long dark nights.

If that is the case, and I must believe that it is, the doppelgänger soul of someone close to us must surely be out there somewhere. There is no denying that we are attracted to others in many ways by their outward appearance but when you truly love someone, as the saying goes, "beauty is only skin deep."

It is with that hope that I have decided, and following that line of thought, that the soul of my once best friend is out there somewhere. I realize that the odds of finding the most elusive soul are next to nil but I somehow find solace in believing that her essence has been reused and is not really gone.

I sometimes and very early on Sunday mornings before the sun makes its appearance in the eastern sky think about my friend and wonder what new face might be hiding her soul. I hope that if I do meet that person I will look beyond the nose, mouth and eyes and recognize her, the real essence of her.

For nigh onto seven and one-half years now, I have been looking for something and the strangest part of that search is that I don't know what it is that I have been looking for. I just thought I would know it when I found it. Maybe my search has been for nothing less than peace of mind. Anyway, the search continues as does life and I sincerely believe that the end of both will resolve all my unanswered questions. I will come to know what it was I was searching for.

I pray that your search for whatever it is you have lost continues and I hope that the reward, the prize at the end of the search, fulfills every wish you've ever dreamed of, and more.

If the memories of that very special someone have become cloudy, don't lose hope. If the recollections of the sound of their voice or feel of their touch have weakened like the fire that turns to only embers, don't let your heart be saddened. Remember, there are only so many souls to go around, so it's possible that someone out there is walking around with a slightly used secondhand soul.

Stan Fine is a retired police officer and Verizon Security Department investigator who, after retiring in 2006, moved from Tampa, Fla., to Noel. Stan's connection to Noel can be traced back to his grandparents who lived most of their lives there. Stan began writing after the passing of his wife Robin in 2013. Opinions expressed are those of the author.