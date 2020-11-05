Larry Dean Davis

Feb. 27, 1953

Oct. 28, 2020

Larry Dean Davis died Oct. 28, 2020, in his home surrounded by family after a battle with cancer.

He was born to T.J. and Una (Williams) Davis on Feb. 27, 1953. He spent most of his life as a resident of Barry and McDonald counties in Missouri. He married Becky Lou Gardner on May 2, 1977. He had a love for life, his pets and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Jimmy Dale Davis, Randy Dewayne Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Becky; his son, Doug Davis; daughter, Stephanie Cole (Tom) all of Pineville, Mo.; six grandchildren; three brothers, Danny Davis (Cathy), Darrell Davis (Revae), David Davis all of Exeter, Mo.; and four sisters, Charlotte Jones of Purdy, Mo., Janice Pyles (Terry) of Cassville, Mo., Donna Hughey (Randy) of Highfill, Ark., Jeannie Clark of Rogers, Ark.

There will not be a funeral service at this time, but the family will hold a celebration of life at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Pineville Community Center.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.

Ivy Cheyenne Wimpey

Jan. 17, 1995

Oct. 26, 2020

Ivy Cheyenne Wimpey, 25, of Goodman, Mo., died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

She was born Jan. 17, 1995, to Jessie Davidson and Misty Wimpy. She grew up in the Goodman area and enjoyed spending time with her children and family. She recently received Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior.

Survivors are her two daughters, Brooklyn Skye Rattliff and Brynlee Anne Wimpey of the home; her mother, Misty Wimpey of Neosho; two brothers, Rayden Riggs and fiancé Kelsey Patrick, Elija Wimpey, all of Neosho; a sister, Cerria Wimpey of Neosho; her significant other, Noah Workman; and her grandparents, Gary Wimpey of Goodman, Jack and Carolyn Owens of Granby.

A visitation was held Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Goodman, Mo.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Goodman, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.