Noel city officials are organizing plans for the annual Christmas parade and its pageant.

Several plans are underway and Noel neighbors are interested in the upcoming activities, said Noel City Clerk Deby Hopping. "There's some excitement brewing out there already with business owners," Hopping said.

The Christmas City plans to host the Little Miss and Mr. Noel Pageant at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. The next day, Saturday, Dec. 12, officials will host the parade at 2 p.m.

The pageant is open to three different age groups: 2 to 4 years; 5 to 7 years; and 8 to 10 years old. Boys and girls are encouraged to participate. "We even have the robes and crowns already," Hopping said.

Weather conditions will not pose a problem as the pageant will be held at the River Ranch Resort. State Representative Dirk Deaton has volunteered to emcee.

Local music artist Theo Mason has written, "That's What Christmas Is All About," which he will perform for the first time during the pageant.

The next day, the city will celebrate with a festive Christmas parade, with the theme, "Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child." The theme should be easy to decorate for, Hopping said. Winners of the pageant will ride in a convertible in the parade, Hopping said.

In addition, the city is offering opportunities for vendors to set up their tents for selling arts and crafts and other items. Vendors will be located on the grassy lot and will have the chance to sell their wares that day, Hopping said.

Anyone interested in participating as a vendor is welcome to fill out an application.

All applications for the pageant, parade and vendor booth are located at city hall, 201 Railroad Street.

For more information, call the city hall at 417-475-3696.