COURTESY PHOTO Students at Anderson Elementary School show off the beaded necklaces made for them by Ronica Collins, a resident at the McDonald County Living Center. Collins has made hundreds of beaded items in her spare time.

In search of something to do with her free time, Ronica Collins started a project to bring joy to McDonald County students.

The resident of the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson has been making beaded necklaces for Anderson Elementary students. She has made necklaces for all but two grades at the school, and when she finishes with them, she plans to move on to Head Start in Anderson.

She has made more than 400 beaded items. She started out making bracelets for staff members at the living center and their children. She was able to put the names on the bracelets and to make it the person's favorite color, however, the school will not give out the names of the children, so she is putting words on the necklaces like "love," "joy," "peace" and "kind."

Collins' project started after making beaded necklaces in crafts at the center one day.

"I asked (activities director Jess Thrasher) to give me some beads because I was bored," she said.

Thrasher said, "She did all the staff and all the staff kids; then she said, 'I'm out of names.' I said, 'Give it a week and school will start and you'll have a big project.'"

Collins has received beads from the facility, donations from different staff members, her daughter, and even from the medical director at the facility.

"We're having a hard time keeping up with her, she's going so quick," Thrasher said.

"Mary, one of the nurses, ordered me a five-pound box," Collins said.

The project has a health benefit as well, Thrasher said.

"It's really good for her fine motor skills and it's a good project," she said.

Collins noted, "Some of my grandchildren are getting two because I already made them one and they're getting one at school."

Besides occupying her spare time, Collins said making necklaces serves a higher purpose.

"I'm doing it for God. It's the only thing I can do here for him," she said.

Collins enjoys other arts and crafts as well.

"I color on pages they bring me, and they take them out and hang them all over the facility. I did a bunch of Halloween pictures to hang up all over everywhere," she said.

She said she used to make flower arrangements for weddings, but she cannot do that anymore. She did, however, make the flower arrangements for the Thanksgiving table at the center last year, she said.

Collins went to grade school in Carthage and graduated from Jasper High School. She worked at Butterball for 10 years until she moved to Rocky Comfort. She has five children and 13 grandchildren, two of whom she adopted, and five great-grandchildren. She looks forward to seeing her family once the covid-19 lockdown at the center is over.

"If this stuff is over, they're going to come and see me and we're going to have a party. That's one thing I miss is my kids and grandkids," she said.

Collins has been living at the center for three years.