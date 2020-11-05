In a brief, 20-minute regular meeting of the Goodman Board of Alderman on Tuesday, voices were raised, fists were slammed and Chet Sexson was escorted out of City Hall for the second time.

Sexson spoke about two items before his involuntary exit -- the impeachment of Tax Collector Meghan Sexson and the need for stricter building codes in town.

Meghan Sexson's immediate resignation or impeachment was called for in July after evidence of double payment was found in the city's records and the money was repaid. The council agreed to begin the process of impeachment and conduct a fraud audit. The item has been tabled since then.

Chet Sexson said that the individual who called for Meghan Sexson's impeachment was not a Goodman citizen and urged the council to move forward with the process of impeachment, to nullify the action or face the legal ramifications of a pending lawsuit. Chet stated that the city's attorney had recommended nullifying and Mayor J.R. Fisher addressed the audience, denying that was the attorney's recommendation.

Chet then spoke about the need for ordinances that would prevent people from buying property, making minimal repairs, and then reselling to unsuspecting buyers. He suggested a 30-day period to inspect the structure and ensure quality.

Mayor Fisher said that is a state issue, as it's the buyer's responsibility to inspect before buying.

"This is still America, you still have the right to do anything," said Alderman Ed Tuomala. "You can buy property, do nothing to it and sell it for a profit."

Alderman Clay Sexson agreed that the city's ordinances regarding housing guidelines are lax and Alderman Ron Johnson suggested speaking with Pineville and Anderson about their respective codes.

Chet then circled back to the impeachment issue, asking for an immediate decision.

Alderman Tuomala said the council will have to discuss before making a decision. Chet replied by asking why a special meeting wasn't required to begin the impeachment process and demanded an answer.

"You've got your answer. If it's not good enough, I don't know what to tell you," Mayor Fisher said.

After continued attempts, at an increasing volume, to force action on the matter, Chet was loudly escorted out by officer Carter Graue.

In other business, the council:

• Approved a water bill adjustment at 113 N. Ozark Trail;

• Paid bills in the amount of $15,101.16.