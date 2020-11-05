Photo Submitted In this historic photo, Jode Sims -- in the fedora with apron -- is part of a gathering long ago. Monty Moehlebach believes the photo may be from the 1890s. Sims' dad was instrumental in starting Sims, which hosted a general store. The building now serves as a church, which Moehlebach pastors. On Saturday, Sam Penn played music in the same spot at a festival there.

McDonald County neighbors enjoyed celebrating fall and getting the chance to meet new friends at a special outdoor festival on Halloween.

The event, which took place at Sims Corner, featured a variety of activities to entice people to celebrate the changing of the seasons.

"We had nearly 400 visitors throughout the day," co-organizer LaSandra McKeever said. McKeever Mountain Farms and Sims Corner Church hosted the event.

Co-organizer Monty Muehlebach said he considers the festival "a huge success."

"I've received numerous phone calls from friends that other friends were saying what a wonderful time they had. I believe it will only grow from here. We have some great feedback on how we can do things better, which is always something to strive for."

The day's events included several highlights, including a chili cookoff featuring 10 contestants. LaAndra Peters was named the winner, with Ox Lingo taking second. Approximately 200 people voted.

"It was an exciting race with only a fractional difference," McKeever said.

Other events -- such as the hayride, bonfire, 30 vendor booths and a free dinner -- appealed to many who embraced the relatively warm temperatures and sunny skies.

Children enjoyed a bouncy house, courtesy of Lingo, who sponsored the activity.

The free barbecue dinner was a real highlight, as many lined up to enjoy the meal created and provided by Cowboy Catering Company.

"The dinner line stretched across the front lot to the highway," McKeever said. "Monty with Cowboy Catering Company and volunteers served free pulled pork and chicken dinner with all the fixings," she said.

Muehlebach, who serves as owner of the catering company as well as pastor of Sims Corner Church, said the dinner was well-received.

"Folks couldn't believe so much of it (the festival) was free, especially the barbecue and that I piled it so high," he said. "They ate real good for sure."

Organizers of the festival simply wanted to bring neighbors together and create a fun, family-friendly event that was free.

Gary and Cathy Wales sold hundreds of raffle tickets for a brand new Ruger 10/22 with carrying case, scope and 525 bullets. Lounae Cosper was the winner.

All proceeds from the auction, raffle and donations benefit the Sims Corner Church restoration. Auction items were provided by Bear Hollow Hobby Studio, Simply Marlyc, Whistling Springs Brewing Company, Cathy Wales, Saber Life Foundation, Cowboy Catering Company, and McKeever Mountain Farms.

Numerous volunteers spent many hours making sure the festival went smoothly. McKeever said volunteers pulled together to offer support in many ways.

"We want to extend huge gratitude to our vendors, donors and volunteers. Shout out to Alan (Gunny), Kevin, Stephanie, Bristol, Rob, Amilia, and Emma. Without you, this couldn't have happened!"

Organizers are also grateful to the community for its support.

"We appreciate everyone who attended and hope you enjoyed your time with us," Muehlebach said.

He added that festival-goers thought the location was great, couldn't believe the quality and quantity of vendors and said the barbecue was outstanding. Many thought the puppet show was the funniest they had ever seen.

Others are already planning for the 2021 festival, he said. People told me, "I tried all the chili's and I'm entering next year!"

Photo Submitted Festival-goers enjoy a sampling of different chilis as part of the chili contest on Halloween. Approximately 200 people voted in the contest, which had 10 contestants vying for the title. LaAndra Peters was named the overall winner, with Ox Lingo taking second.

Photo Submitted LaSandra McKeever, left, awards her daughter, LeAndra Peters, the people's choice award in the chili cook-off held Saturday, as part of a fall festival at Sims Corner. Two hundred people cast their vote for the best chili, with ten people competing for the award.