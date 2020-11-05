Wheaton Church Fall Harvest Festival

The Wheaton United Methodist Church will host its annual Fall Harvest Festival Saturday, Nov. 7, in the church fellowship hall located at 101 Santee in Wheaton.

Everyone is invited to attend for an evening of food, fun and fellowship which will include a bake sale, crafts and a full turkey dinner, including beverage and dessert. The meal will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under age 12.

Carry-outs will be available and can be ordered ahead of time from noon Friday, Nov. 6, through noon Saturday, Nov. 7, by calling 417-847-7276.

Bunker Hill Music

Bunker Hill music will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Bunker Hill School. The school is located east of Anderson on Highway 76 East to Highway W, turning right on W and the school is located on the right. For more information, call 417-223-4444. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the fun.