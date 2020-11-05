McDonald County neighbors are getting a blessing in a box. The free box of food goods helps struggling families, senior citizens and people working two jobs to put food on the table.

Local organizers believe that President Donald Trump's Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which takes place weekly, will continue in some form or fashion after the election. No matter which way the vote goes, organizers believe the free food distribution will carry on.

Mark Bartley, who was instrumental in bringing McDonald County into the project's fold, said the project is critical.

"It will continue, even after and through covid, maybe through this spring," he said. "There's a need."

Food is delivered weekly to Monark Baptist Church in Neosho. The church services a 10-county area, including north to Nevada, south to the Arkansas state line, and south of Monett, said Rev. Melvin Stapp.

Several people from McDonald County travel to Neosho to pick up goods and bring them back to their distribution point.

Stapp has been involved in the Farmers project since it began earlier this year. He said the program is crucial for people's livelihoods.

"People need food. They don't have the ability to get food. Older people have to choose between food and medicine," Stapp said.

McDonald County volunteers have been involved since spring when the first distribution took place at the McDonald County High School parking lot.

Bartley first became interested in the project, when his post commander in Neosho asked for his help. Bartley is a member of the American Legion and VFW. His post commander asked him to consider volunteering for the project. Once there, Bartley was very impressed with the operations. He asked how to get McDonald County involved. He contacted presiding commissioner Bill Lant, then McDonald County Emergency Management Director Gregg Sweeten, to make sure he wasn't going to duplicate efforts by starting a large distribution with multiple points of contact.

After the go-ahead, Bartley lined up several coordinators. Volunteers were recruited.

Products vary, from produce and milk, pre-cooked meat products and more. People often ask what the boxes will feature.

It's often an unknown until right before distribution.

"It's like Christmas," Bartley said.

Coordinators bring back the weekly distribution boxes, then alert their volunteers and those in need by a social media post.

Frank Wood services the Southwest City area; Monty Muehlebach services the Sims Corner area; Jack Smith covers the Anderson area and Bartley covers the Longview Mill area. An additional contact picks up for the Splitlog area, as well.

Volunteers try to keep records of how many boxes are distributed, and the name and address of the heads of the households. Sometimes, people pick up extra boxes to take back to their neighbors. Some come across state lines.

Muehlebach, the pastor of Sims Corner Church, became interested when Bartley called him.

"He asked me if I could help just deliver some food, and after seeing what was going on, I volunteered myself and Sims Corner to be a distribution zone," Muehlebach said.

The effort is one that is near and dear to his heart. Muehlebach, in addition to pastoring, serves as owner of Cowboy Catering Company. When covid-19 hit, Muehlebach's company took a hit.

"I know my community and know how this has been a tough year on us all," Muehlebach said. "My business alone was shut down 120 days and we felt it. So I wanted to help my fellow neighbors."

Many people rely on the food distribution project.

Approximately 7,000 people are in the network for the Farmers to Families project, Stapp said.

A permanent plan will be put into place, Stapp believes, because the numbers speak for themselves.

"We've made a lot of people aware of the food shortage. We've shown that there are people working two jobs who can't buy food."

Muehlebach said the all-volunteer effort works well.

"We are simply neighbors helping neighbors get through a time that we all are experiencing on some level, and to all that we do, to God be the glory."

Bartley said the distribution is well-received in McDonald County. People are extremely grateful for the free food.

"Every person, every time, says, 'thank you, thank you, thank you.'"