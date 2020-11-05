When Monty Muehlebach says he has an interesting story about his dog's name, he's telling you the truth.

Muehlebach usually doesn't name his dogs right away, waiting to get to know the dogs first and see a name that "just kinda sticks." He hadn't had a dog in a long time but took in a little puppy that was a three-week-old runt. He was so puny, Muehlebach realized that the dog might die.

"I bought a cat bottle to use as a feeding device," he said. "He did very well. I took a video of him to show my son the new puppy." Muehlebach began to feed him again and at that point, the nipple came off the bottle. "So I sat him down and began to look for the nipple, only to discover it lodged in his throat and he was choking," he said. "I began the Heimlich maneuver like you would on a baby pig, to no avail. I felt him go limp in my hands."

Muehlebach said he then put the puppy down in his bed and pleaded with a higher power for help. "I said, 'Lord, ya gotta save my puppy, please don't let this puppy die. I've done all I know to do but You do as You will." Right then, the puppy's body reacted like an accordion and the nipple spit out. "As he took a huge puppy breath, I said, 'Welcome back Lazarus,' and yes, this cowboy cried."