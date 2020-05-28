Southwest City's board of alderman was "cautiously optimistic" about repairing the Honey Creek dam after Alderman Joe Carpenter's recent visit with three representatives from the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council. During the council meeting on Tuesday, he recounted the encounter.

Carpenter said he gave the representatives a tour through town, highlighting consistent drainage issues including those at the Honey Creek bridge and dam, the ditches along Broadway Street, flooding at Conoco and widespread washouts. He proposed a wing wall and concrete spillway a foot or two above the dam and was met with a positive response.

"I'm pleasantly surprised with their optimism about the spillway," Carpenter said.

"Now we wait for it to stop raining," Mayor David Blake replied.

The council also discussed water service disconnects, 14 of which are pending at this time. City Clerk Krystal Austen noted that surrounding counties are reinstating disconnects and asked for the council's thoughts on the matter.

"I don't want someone to have to choose between their water bill and food," Alderman Amber Killion said, noting that many people are still without jobs.

Austen reminded the council that payment plans are available in $25 increments.

Killion suggested allowing one month of leeway.

The council voted to begin reinstating disconnects, effective June 21. Account-holders may contact City Hall at 417-762-3767 to make or arrange payments as well.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to three medical calls and two motor vehicle accidents, used the helicopter landing zone once and weather spotted once.

Alderman Joe Carpenter commended the fire department for assisting with John Adams' memorial parade.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has issued two ordinance violations, responded to two accidents, taken one report, assisted with two lock-outs, provided assistance to neighboring agencies twice and taken 50 calls for service.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported the street department has, again, filled in a prominent sinkhole on W. Comanche Street and mowed throughout the town. He said the water department repaired water service at 210 S. Main St. and the wastewater department is running smoothly.

Alderman Amber Killion inquired about Clark's plans to repair Bluebird Lane, as well as a pothole in Highway 43, north of town.

"That hill, on Bluebird [Lane], is in desperate need of curbing and guttering," Mayor Blake said.

Alderman Karen Wallgren noted that the road has needed repair work each year she has been on the council.

Alderman Carpenter added that he has received resident complaints regarding Broadway Street, where it reaches Academy Street.

Clark assured the council the items are on his to-do list.

City Clerk Krystal Austen presented the council with a rough draft of the city's audit review of the 2019 fiscal year. She informed council members that the budget was never officially amended to reflect the year's actual revenue and expenses.

Austen also provided the council with an amended budget for review.

The council voted to amend the 2019 budget to accurately reflect figures in the police department, the summer ball program, fire department, street, water and sewer funds. They also agreed to have KPM CPAs and Advisors proceed with presenting the audit's official findings in-person.

In other business, the council:

• Purchased eight microphones, an audio mixer and microphone stands at a cost of $425 to be used by council members during video broadcasts of council meetings;

• Approved Tony Wheeler's request to up-size the culvert under his driveway;

• Approved Simeon Reyes Tistoj's request to erect a fence around his property;

• Paid bills in the amount of $7,927.02.

