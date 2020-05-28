COURTESY PHOTO Helen Slinkard, a resident of McDonald County Living Center, is shown with one of her embroidery creations. Now in her 90s, she has been embroidering since she was five.

Helen Slinkard, a resident at the McDonald County Living Center, recently shared her love of embroidery.

While the center is under a lockdown due to the covid-19 threat, Slinkard was reached by phone for an interview.

She remembers working on embroidery at the tender age of 5. Now in her 90s, she recalls being 5 years old and giving a small embroidery hoop to a friend. As best as she can remember, her grandmother taught her the skill.

"It's been a long time, and it's hard to remember. I called her Ma and she taught me almost everything I know," she said.

After her grandmother taught her the basics, she learned the rest on her own, she said. She noted she enjoys choosing the colors of thread and making beautiful combinations.

"Whenever I see the pattern, that's when my mind really gets to working," she said.

She said she embroidered a whimsical pattern of a pig driving a car.

"I used some gold thread and it just sparkled," she said.

Jess Thrasher, recreational services director at the center, said Slinkard has been awarded the grand champion prize at the McDonald County fair for her craft and also won first place in needlepoint at the Golden Age Games in Monet, which is put on by the Missouri Health Care Association.

"She does her needlepoint daily. It's really something to see her there by her lamp and her window in her comfy chair," Thrasher said.

Slinkard said she has a friend who had been bringing her supplies for her hobby before the lockdown. She also said embroidery is becoming a lost art.

"You can hardly find patterns anymore," she said.

Thrasher said Slinkard participates in the center's quilting bee, which may be suspended for the time being due to the need for social distancing. She said they may come up with some individual projects for residents to do in their rooms.

"But she's already set because she has her needlepoint," Thrasher said.

Slinkard was born in Seligman and moved to Bella Vista, Ark., when she was 7 or 8. When she was 16, she married her husband, Loren.

"It was wonderful. I could cook, I could sew, I could clean. I could do everything a wife was supposed to do. I was mad about having to polish everything," she said.

Loren was an auctioneer. He was in the business for 43 years. They were married for 59 years. They had three children. After Slinkard raised her children, she did bookkeeping for the auction business.

She has been living at the McDonald County Living Center for a little more than three years, she said.

"I love it here. People need to know. They've been so kind to me," she said.

