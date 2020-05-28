Our pastor, Brother Mark Hall, was celebrating a birthday as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory greeted the congregation and special prayers were requested for the Connie Baker family, the Kevin Sherman family, Mary Lou Shaddox, Shawn and Dillion Cartwright, Jerry and Don. Alesia shared a praise.

Janet Chaney gave the history of the Annie Armstrong Easter offering since we weren't in church that Sunday. One hundred percent of the offering is used for missionaries. Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "Gratitude, Sharp and Sweet," and read Psalm 148:3-6. Sometimes we don't know what we have until we don't have it for a while. With gratitude, we can see the contrast in light and darkness and focus on our blessings instead of our losses.

Terry Lett taught the adult Sunday school lesson, "Accepting," with a study from Romans, chapter 14. "Believers should accept and encourage other believers to facilitate unity."

Susan Cory and Karen Gardner led the congregational hymns and we were blessed with special music from Susan's daughter and grandchildren and Jerry Abercrombie.

Sunday's message was the last in the sermon series "When it Gets Hard" and was titled "Why Me, Lord?" Brother Mark retold the story of Joseph as he referred to Genesis 37:3-4, 39:2-21, 41:38 and 50:19-20.

"Joseph had dreams of greatness but he was betrayed and sold into slavery by his brothers who told their father that varmints killed him. He was falsely accused and imprisoned while serving Potiphar, interpreted dreams and, in the end, rose to power.

When things don't seem to make sense, you can begin to believe that you can't win; but when you trust God with the ultimate outcome, you can begin to believe you can't lose. God is the difference-maker. There are a lot of stories about God making all the difference, but Joseph's story is the best example in the Bible. What do we get out of this story as Christians? How are we supposed to act as Christians when everything goes to pot and we don't know what to do and ask 'why me, Lord?'"

Brother Mark talked about the six things that Joseph did that we should also do when things aren't going well. "We need to do what Joseph did.

First, don't demand to understand. It is OK to try, but God's ways are higher than ours. That is something we don't understand this side of heaven."

Brother Mark read Proverbs 3:5-6 "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your paths."

Second, Brother Mark told us "Don't fail to be faithful. Joseph was sent to prison for something he didn't do, but he remained faithful to God. When disaster and tragedy hit, that's when we need Him the most.

Third, don't bow to bitterness. Joseph never played the blame game. We never look less like Jesus than when we blame others for the bad around us.

Fourth, don't be unwilling to wait. God will bring you out in His time. Pray in the meantime." Proverbs 37:5-9 says "Commit your way to the Lord, trust also in Him, and He shall bring it to pass. He shall bring forth your righteousness as the light, and your justice as the noonday. Rest in the Lord, and wait patiently for Him; do not fret because of him who prospers in his way, because of the man who brings wicked schemes to pass."

Brother Mark told us the fifth thing we should do like Joseph is "don't let your dreams dissolve. Joseph had dreams. God had plans for him. Don't interfere with God's plans."

And sixth, "Don't forget to forgive. Joseph had his family back in the end because he forgave them. He went to his grave with complete peace in his heart. He won."

In closing, Brother Mark asked, "Why is it important to act like Joseph did? Because the whole world is watching. Our purpose is to show others how Jesus would act. That is why Joseph's story is so important."

Our hymn of invitation was "Have Thine Own Way, Lord," and Rick Lett gave the benediction.

