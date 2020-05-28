The city of Southwest City will host a public hearing regarding proposed water and sewer system updates and a subsequent revenue bond to fund said project.

The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, at the fire station located at 100 Route J, just north of town. A live broadcast will be available for viewing on the City of Southwest City Missouri Facebook page as well.

Multiple councils over multiple years have attempted to address the steady wear and tear on equipment and infrastructure that maintains the water and sewer systems. The matter will be up for a vote on Tuesday, June 2.

