The city of Southwest City will host a public hearing regarding proposed water and sewer system updates and a subsequent revenue bond to fund said project.
The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, at the fire station located at 100 Route J, just north of town. A live broadcast will be available for viewing on the City of Southwest City Missouri Facebook page as well.
Multiple councils over multiple years have attempted to address the steady wear and tear on equipment and infrastructure that maintains the water and sewer systems. The matter will be up for a vote on Tuesday, June 2.General News on 05/28/2020
Print Headline: Public hearing on water, sewer bond set in SWC
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.