The Pineville Board of Aldermen meeting that was scheduled for May 26 has been postponed to 6 p.m. tonight, May 28.
It will be held at the community center.General News on 05/28/2020
Print Headline: Pineville Board Postpones Meeting
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.