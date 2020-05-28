Sign in
Pineville Board Postpones Meeting by Staff Report | May 28, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

The Pineville Board of Aldermen meeting that was scheduled for May 26 has been postponed to 6 p.m. tonight, May 28.

It will be held at the community center.

General News on 05/28/2020

Print Headline: Pineville Board Postpones Meeting

