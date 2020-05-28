John Russell Baucom

Sept. 4, 1953

April 24, 2020

John Russell Baucom, 66, of Rogers, Ark., formerly of Pineville, Mo., teacher and Noel (Mo.) mayor died April 24, 2020.

He was born Sept. 4, 1953, in Fort Scott, Kan. He grew up in Pleasanton, Kan., and graduated from high school in Fort Scott.

He was laid to rest by his beloved mother on her 90th birthday, May 11, 2020, in Fort Scott.

He is survived by his son, Paul Baucom of Rogers; one granddaughter; and sister, Kathy Baker of Paola, Kan.

Linda Kay Dick

Nov. 20, 1946

April 29, 2020

Linda Kay Dick, 72, of Jay, Okla., died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Integris Grove Hospital after an illness.

She was born Nov. 20, 1946, in Grove, Okla., to Lesley and Leucille (Rodgers) Pollan. She lived most of her life in the Jay area and attended college at NEO in Miami. On June 8, 1968, she married Larry Dick in Grove. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Grove. She enjoyed painting, drawing, cooking and making her own recipes.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Dale and Geneva Dick; and two sisters, Mary Jo Seaton and Peggy North.

She is survived by her husband, Larry of the home; two sons, James Evert Dick of Poteau, Okla., and Johnathan Lewis Dick of Commerce, Okla.; two sisters, Mildred West of Oronogo, Mo., and Bobbie Doublehead of Grove; and two grandsons.

A memorial service will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the American Legion Building in Southwest City, Mo.

Kevin Don Sherman

July 17, 1961

May 20, 2020

Kevin Don Sherman, 58, of Anderson, Mo., died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in the comfort of his home from complications of multiple system atrophy.

He was born July 17, 1961, in Wichita, Kan., to Harold Wayne and Lavilla (Eberly) Sherman. He was raised in Noel and was a 1979 graduate of McDonald County High School. On July 17, 1982, he married Crystal Dawn Thomas. He worked as a truck driver, most recently for QLF Trucking. Prior to his trucking career, he worked as a poultry farmer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He attended First Baptist Church in Lanagan.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Crystal Sherman of the home; his four children, Caroline Shepherd (Verl) of Neosho, Kevin Sherman (Cara) of Anderson, Matthew Sherman (Casey) of Denver, Michaella Thacker (Jason) of Neosho; eight grandchildren; his parents, Wayne and Lavilla Sherman of Noel; a sister, Kimberly Manley (Travis) of Noel; four brothers, Wayne Sherman (Viola), Mark Sherman (Terri), Bryon Sherman (Sharon), all of Noel, and Michael Sherman of Anderson; and his mother-in-law, Jeanie Stidham (Ray) of Neosho.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Travis Manley and Earl Willoughby officiating. Burial followed in the Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson.

Memorials are being directed to the MSA Foundation c/o of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

