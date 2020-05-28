The McDonald County Health Department has reported four more people who are positive for covid-19, bringing the county's total up to 18.
None of the four new people who tested positive did so because of travel to other regions, the health department reported.General News on 05/28/2020
Print Headline: More Reports Of Covid-19 In County
