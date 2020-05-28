Local agencies performed 21 water rescues and one recovery on Saturday, dealing with spiking statistics over the Memorial Day weekend.

Bad decisions and a strong river current contributed to the number of incidents, McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall said on Tuesday.

"It was a really big day," he said.

Statistically, local agencies saw more rescues than normal on a Saturday of the Memorial Day weekend, Hall said.

No major incidents were reported on Sunday, he said. On Monday, however, a three-year-old who went underwater was rescued by bystanders and then taken to the hospital, Hall said.

The river levels are higher than normal and the current is running strong, he added.

Personnel from the McDonald County Sheriff's Office, the Noel Fire Department and the Water Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the incidents on a large stretch of river from Elk Springs Road to near Noel, Hall said.

Water patrol officers stationed their boat up the river from the Elk Springs trestle while the Sheriff's Office had its boat stationed down the river from the trestle.

The Noel Fire Department was stationed in between, he said.

Sadly, local agencies aided in the recovery of Fredgrikas M. Hardiman, 34, of Fayetteville, Ark., after he exited a boat, was swept downstream by the swift current and under a long jam, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports.

Just last week, agencies conducted water rescue training during a real-life scenario, complete with fast, high-rising water, thunderstorms and lightning.

