A Noel Elementary counselor who also heads up a drug-free student scholarship organization is facing a felony charge for stealing more than $750.

Rachel A. Acuff of Anderson is expected to appear before Judge John LePage on June 1 for an arraignment, according to public information records available on www.courts.mo.gov/casenet.

The McDonald County Prosecutor's Office filed charges against Acuff on April 7. Court records show that Dylan Thomas has been hired as her defense attorney.

Acuff is listed as the main contact for the McDonald County Drug Free Students Scholarship Foundation, according to https://www.taxexemptworld.com.

An April 8 social media post by the McDonald County R-1 School system lists Acuff as a counselor at Noel Elementary.

Acuff has served as the coordinator for the foundation for several years. In February 2018, foundation officials hosted its 27th Annual International Food Fest to raise seed money for the scholarships.

At that time, Acuff told the McDonald County Press that the event typically raises between $3,000 to $5,000 and provides the seed money for about 10 scholarships that range from $400 to $1,000 per student.

Any student in McDonald County -- even those who attend a private school -- is eligible for the scholarship, she said at the time.

Both of her sons attended McDonald County High School and have since graduated, but she continued with her service to the organization because of her belief in its mission, she has said.

