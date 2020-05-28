This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
May 3
Benjamin Travis Jackson, 35, Anderson, displayed or possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, shoplifting and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Kenty Orando, 34, Noel, assault, endangering the welfare of a child and burglary
May 4
Hector Albarran-Hurtado, 38, Rogers, Ark., probation violation
Amanda Marie Payron, 29, Grove, Okla., driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and passing bad check
Janet Elizabeth Rainwater, 25, Pineville, forgery
Zachariah Joseph Thompson, 37, Bentonville, Ark., probation violation
May 5
Ridson Olsen Darra, 31, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child
Anngela Lanso Ehmes, 26, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child
Kayleigh D. Willet, 33, Nevada, Mo., burglary
May 6
George Homler, 57, Southwest City, burglary
May 7
Christopher Thomas Glover, 44, Leighton, Ala., out-of-state fugitive
May 8
Roy Leon Bumstead Jr., 33, Seligman, DWI -- alcohol
Anthony Wayne Snow, 38, Neosho, theft/stealing
Dennis Mikele Wishon, 24, Seneca, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child
May 9
Stephanie Bailey, 30, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, passing bad check and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Katherine May Gregory, 30, Bentonville, Ark., displayed or possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, out-of-state fugitive, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended and driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat
May 10
James Grant Icenogle, 33, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
May 12
Stormee S. Jones, 23, Prairie Grove, Ark., fraudulent use of credit/debit device
May 14
Bart Darren Link, 58, Stella, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Harold Leon Milliken, 47, Stella, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
May 15
Tim Aaron Preston, 22, Pierce City, probation violation
May 16
Brayan Angel Apolonio, 24, Noel, probation violation
Johnny James, 42, Goodman, burglary and violation of order of protection for adult
Brett Brandon Reinke, 30, Anderson, domestic assault and armed criminal action
