Courtesy photo Bob's Hometown PIzza, located on Main Street in Noel, offers some old-favorite recipes that were used by All-Star Pizza in Anderson and Noel years ago. LeAnn and Bobby Parish are excited to offer some delicious pizza (including a gluten-free crust), calzones, cinnamon rolls and more to McDonald County neighbors.

LeAnn Parish sent her dad to her grocer's warehouse in Springfield on her new pizza place's opening day to keep up with the long line of customers trying an old favorite recipe.

Bob's Hometown Pizza, owned by LeAnn and Bobby Parish, opened May 21 on Main Street in Noel to customers clamoring to get some delicious pizza.

LeAnn had made up quite a bit of dough and thought she was prepared for opening day. Bobby explains that all the dough and sauce are made from scratch there at the Noel location. Within three hours or so, LeAnn had used up the dough and made some more. She realized customer demand was exceeding her supplies.

She sent her dad up to Springfield to gather more.

"I still can't get over know crazy it was," LeAnn said. "It was challenging to keep up with the demand. It was so crazy -- I had quite a bit of dough made up. Within three hours, I had to make more."

Bobby works for Seneca Telephone Company and runs 200 head of cattle. LeAnn works for the school system as a health aide and lunch secretary.

The two felt compelled to open a new pizza place in Noel because they consider the little town to be home.

"Noel used to be a hopping time," LeAnn said. "It's kind of dying now. We want to keep it going."

The Parishes are good friends with Sue and Virgil Humbyrd, who owned All-Star Pizza in Anderson and Noel for years.

The Parishes are using all the people-pleasing All-Star Pizza recipes that they used -- from the made-from-scratch popular pizza dough to the amazing cinnamon rolls.

The Humbyrds have even been on hand to help walk the Parishes and their staff through the recipes, making sure they understand how to make everything, LeAnn said.

Several customers have posted rave reviews, saying the crust, cinnamon rolls and Krazy bread are items they've missed over the years.

Bobby estimates it's been about 20 years since customers have been able to enjoy the old-faithful recipes.

People who are around their age -- 37 or 38 -- enjoyed All-Star Pizza or Dairy Queen, he said. Those were the only two eating places in Anderson at the time, he added. "All-Star Pizza was the place to go eat pizza."

Current health suggestions are for carry-out for the first two weeks. Next week, customers will be able to dine inside the pizza place. Tables will be spaced six-to-eight feet apart.

For now, customers can order by phone and pick up the pizza. An online ordering system will soon have the bugs worked out and be available, LeAnn said.

In just a few days, business seems to be booming. On opening day, Bob's Hometown Pizza drew customers from the Bentonville/Rogers, Ark., area, Jay, Okla., Neosho and the surrounding area.

One family who lives in Anderson definitely said they would make the trip over for the delicious pizza, Bobby said.

Encouraged by the response, the Parishes feel confident that the restaurant will provide a good staple in the small community.

A lunch buffet is offered from 11 to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday, with a salad bar, pizza bar, calzones, cinnamon rolls and a drink.

The pizza place is open until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Bob's Hometown Pizza is closed on Sunday and Wednesday.

Offering additional lunch and dinner options for Noel is critical, the Parishes say.

"There's not a whole lot of choices in Noel," LeAnn said. "We are bringing back what people remember. We are bringing back the good stuff."

For now, the Parishes are aided by their daughter, son, sister-in-law, LeAnn's dad and an employee. It's mainly a family affair to get the business launched.

Customers so far have been pleased with the pizza product. The old-favorite recipes are definitely pleasing to the palate.

"This is what they're coming back to," LeAnn said.

