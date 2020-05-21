Covid-19 concerns have cracked down on kids playing ball this summer.

The countywide summer ball program has been canceled, McDonald County ball program officials announced last week.

Several coaches were polled for their input, Heith Lewis, Goodman Baseball & Softball Recreation director, said. Those coaches didn't think it was a good idea to move forward with the ball program this summer.

Health concerns and several unknowns played into the decision, Lewis said.

The program's season cancellation affects leagues in Goodman, Southwest City and Pineville.

Officials are offering parents a refund for the summer ball registration fee. In Goodman, Lewis met with parents on Saturday morning to refund money. Anyone who wishes to use that fee for next year's registration is welcome to do so, Lewis said.

Parents who were not able to meet up with Lewis on Saturday may call him to discuss possible refunds, he said.

Pineville officials also are offering to return the fee. Officials offered a time to meet with parents to return the money. Anyone who wishes to donate to the program can request officials to keep the money for such purposes.

Multiple efforts to reach Tim Neale, who heads up the county's youth ball program, were unsuccessful.

To reach Lewis, call 417-434-7733.

General News on 05/21/2020