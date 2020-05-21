The special song on Sunday morning was sung by Joyce Walters and was a very old but meaningful message. The title was "If I Could Hear My Mother Pray Again." Last Sunday being Mother's Day, many of us would love to hear those prayers spoken on our behalf. So many dangers have been escaped because of praying mothers. Lord, we thank you for those devout ladies you placed in our lives.

Pastor spoke to us about the fear that has entered our land because of this awful virus they are calling COVID-19. You know, it has changed the lives of every person I know. We are being forced into ways that are not natural for us. Why? Because we are living in a time of fear. We look at fear and see that it is an unpleasant feeling that is caused by an unknown situation.

There are two types of fear. In Proverbs 9:10, we read of a fear that is good for us. It says the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom; and the knowledge of the holy is understanding. That fear is necessary for the Christian. But then we read of the fear that we face every day. Fear of not having the things that we need to provide for our families. Fear of a sick child or spouse and even fear of being hurt by another person. We are still human and it is hard to realize that God will meet our needs no matter what they may be. If we trust in the Lord as our Savior, we have to stand upon his word.

Just as it says in 1 John 4:18, "There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear; because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love." We must overcome that fearful nature because that is a way to show God we love and trust Him with all our hearts. We love him because he first loved us. Second Timothy 1:7 is proof that we should not dwell in fear. God has not given us a spirit of fear; but of power, love, and of sound mind.

Philippians 1:12-14, tells us of the need to go through trials which oftentimes make us stronger and bolder to speak of things that further the gospel. Step out and speak boldly of the things of God; for they are the only way you can escape this fear the world would place upon you. We must stand in faith and not fear.

In Matthew 10:27-28, He says, "What I tell you in darkness, that speak ye in light; and what ye hear in the ear, that preach ye upon the house tops." Then He hit us with the bare facts of life concerning fear, fear not them which kill the body but are not able to kill the soul, but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell. Now that is real fear, not of man but of the power of our Lord.

In 2 Samuel 22:1-5, David speaks about how he called upon the Lord for he was fearful of his enemies and he knew that God was his rock, his shield and his refuge, and he knew He would be there for him in times of violence. That is where God wants us to be, not afraid of what is facing us today but be assured that He is forever with us and will carry us through; no matter how dark the way may seem.

So the point that Pastor Bob was making is while we need to be careful and obey the rules for keeping away from this virus, we need to trust God that He will walk us through these trying times. We need not be fearful but be prayerful and have faith in our Lord that He will keep us in His care.

We invite you to come worship with us at the Cove on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Bible study at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evenings. We are very careful to observe the distancing and no hugging! Sorta funny, I know, but that is what they tell us we need to observe.

We are the church in Lanagan, Mo., at the top of the hill with the steeple pointing souls to a heavenly home. We would love to have you come and hear the word of God -- the only hope we have in these perilous times.

