Peck Celebrates 100 Years May 21, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.
Betty Peck, a resident of the McDonald County Living Center, celebrated her 100th birthday on March 25. Originally from Fedor, Texas, she has been a homemaker and is well-known for her pies, cakes and candies, and she is a master gardener.

