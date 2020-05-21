Betty Peck, a resident of the McDonald County Living Center, celebrated her 100th birthday on March 25. Originally from Fedor, Texas, she has been a homemaker and is well-known for her pies, cakes and candies, and she is a master gardener.

Betty Peck, a resident of the McDonald County Living Center, celebrated her 100th birthday on March 25. Originally from Fedor, Texas, she has been a homemaker and is well-known for her pies, cakes and candies, and she is a master gardener.

Betty Peck, a resident of the McDonald County Living Center, celebrated her 100th birthday on March 25. Originally from Fedor, Texas, she has been a homemaker and is well-known for her pies, cakes and candies, and she is a master gardener.

Betty Peck, a resident of the McDonald County Living Center, celebrated her 100th birthday on March 25. Originally from Fedor, Texas, she has been a homemaker and is well-known for her pies, cakes and candies, and she is a master gardener.

General News on 05/21/2020