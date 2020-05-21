John Charles Adams

June 11, 1937

May 15, 2020

John Charles Adams, 82, of Southwest City, Mo., died Friday, May 15, 2020.

He was born June 11, 1937, in Rogers, Ark., to Charlie Earl and Aileen Rhoads Adams. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1955. In 1958, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a Russian linguist and, after graduating from Presidio of Monterey, Calif., he married Eve Donaghey in 1959. After a time stationed in Maryland, he returned to northwest Arkansas to establish his dairy farm with his Jersey cows receiving the 1986 Benton County Farm Family award. He later sold the farm near Bentonville and moved to Southwest City and became a rancher with Black Angus cattle. He served in many leadership roles throughout his communities, received many awards for accomplishments, built a community fire station on his ranch, installed a cell phone tower, and became a lead donor to the Crowder College Campus in Jane. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Southwest City. As a hobby, he was a Southern gospel quartet bass singer for the 4 Johns, Cavaliers, Country Men, and the Corner Stone Quartet.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, George C. Adams.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Eve, of the home; five children, John Charles II and Rhonda Adams, Cynthia and Bill Towler, Deborah and Danny Alsup, David and Jennifer Adams, Elizabeth and Brian Haught; 10 grandchildren; and his sister, Sylvia Ireland of Wentzville, Mo.

Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to either Benton County 4-H Foundation Scholarship, 1204 SW 14th Street, Suite 2, Bentonville AR 72712 or Crowder College Foundation, 601 Laclede Ave., Neosho, MO 64850.

Private graveside services were held Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Oakley Chapel Cemetery in Rogers, Ark.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Linda Kay Dick

Nov. 20, 1947

April 29, 2020

Linda Kay Dick, 72, of Jay, Okla., died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Integris Grove Hospital after an illness.

She was born Nov. 20, 1946, in Grove, Okla. to the late Lesley and Lucille (Rogers) Pollan. She lived most of her life in the Jay area and attended college at NEO in Miami. On June 8, 1968, she married Larry Dick in Grove. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Grove and enjoyed painting, drawing, cooking and making her own recipes.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Dale and Geneva Dick; and two sisters, Mary Jo Seaton and Peggy North.

Survivors are her husband, Larry, of the home; two sons, James Evert Dick of Poteau, Okla., Johnathan Lewis Dick of Commerce, Okla.; two sisters, Mildred West of Oronogo, Mo., Bobby Doublehead of Grove; and two grandsons.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Services have been entrusted to the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Alex Lopez Hernandez

April 15, 2006

May 15, 2020

Alex Lopez Hernandez, 14, of Noel, Mo., died Friday, May 15, 2020, at his residence in Noel.

He was born on April 15, 2006, in Neosho, Mo.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Noel Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home, with Father Samson Dorival officiating.

Virgil Lee McMillan

Sept. 9, 1943

May 19, 2020

Virgil Lee McMillan, 76, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, May 19, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 9, 1943, in Osage, Ark., to Virgel and Cleo (Shrum) McMillan. He was a lifelong resident of northwest Arkansas and enjoyed fishing, camping, mowing yards, and his horses.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bobby McMillan.

Survivors are his wife, Linda McMillan, whom he married March 24, 1973; two sons, Kevin McMillan of Oklahoma and Karl McMillan (Fallon) of Bentonville; two daughters, Krista Marple of Bella Vista and Kandy Bolen (Keith) of Bentonville; and eight grandchildren.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista is in charge of arrangements.

David Russel O'Brien

Jan. 21, 1952

May 11, 2020

David Russel O'Brien, 68, of Pineville, Mo., died Monday, May 11, 2020, in the comfort of his home, following a recent battle with cancer.

He was born Jan. 21, 1952, in Bentonville, Ark., to Shirley East Belts and Donald E. O'Brien. He was raised at O'Brien Quarter Horse Farm in Pineville. He graduated from McDonald County High School in 1970, NEO A&M in 1972, and earned a degree in poultry science from the University of Arkansas in 1974. Earning a master's degree from the University of Missouri in agricultural education prepared him for his first teaching venture in Hudson, Iowa, later teaching in the McDonald County schools. A brother's illness brought him home to assist with the family farms and businesses. His many skillsets led him to numerous positions in numerous businesses. He enjoyed helping in his community and was a sexton for the Jane cemetery and maintained the post office at Jane.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald O'Brien; and two brothers, John and Dick O'Brien.

He is survived by Scott Poe, Michael, TaShawn, and Mitchell Williams of the home; a son, Joshua O'Brien of Jane; one grandson; his mother, Shirley Belts of Hiwasse, Ark.; stepmother, Mary O'Brien, Lanagan, Mo; sisters, Marsha Douglas (Jary) of Grove, Okla., Kathy Brooks (Bruce) of Marietta, Okla.; brothers, Donnie O'Brien (Tammy) of Pineville, Kelly O'Brien (Tabatha) of Anderson, and Jason O'Brien of Pineville.

A memorial service was held Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Ozark Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society in care of the Ozark Funeral Home.

Moni Renee Raiff

May 11, 1965

May 5, 2020

Moni Renee Raiff, 54, of Anderson, Mo., died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

She was born to Don Raiff and Laura Marie Raiff (Lance) of California and Oklahoma, respectively, on May 11, 1965, in Sonoma, Calif. She spent summers with family at a lakeside property in Sonoma as a child. She studied sociology at Missouri Southern State University and was a big rig driver for a short time out of Joplin. Other places of residence include various towns in California, Nevada, Oregon and finally Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Marissa Nicole.

Survivors include her half-sister, Cynthia Lee Shaffer; and son, Sebastian Michael.

Due to the current health pandemic, there will be no memorial service at this time.

She will be laid to rest near her parents and daughter in Janesville Cemetery in Janesville, Calif.

Donnie Simmons

June 28, 1938

May 15, 2020

Donnie Simmons, 81, of Seneca, Mo., died Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Seneca House.

He was born June 28, 1939, in Tulare, Calif., to Nadine Simmons. He married Frances Earlene McCabe on Aug. 17, 1991, in Miami, Okla. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a quality assurance engineer in San Diego, Calif.; worked as a police officer in Goodman, Mo.; for American Family in Anderson, Mo.; and for Precious Moments in Carthage, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his mother; grandson, Zachary Eric Geeding; and four brothers.

He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Boyd (Steven) of Neosho, Mo.; and a son, Scott Simmons of Monett, Mo.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.

