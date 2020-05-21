Sign in
MCHS Senior Art Show May 21, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Art by Jaqueline Nava

This is part one in a series of photos of McDonald County senior art. Because seniors were not able to showcase their art in the Big 8 Conference and the annual senior exhibit at the high school, the McDonald County Press is featuring one piece per senior. Photos by Rachel Dickerson

