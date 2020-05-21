Art by Jaqueline Nava
This is part one in a series of photos of McDonald County senior art. Because seniors were not able to showcase their art in the Big 8 Conference and the annual senior exhibit at the high school, the McDonald County Press is featuring one piece per senior. Photos by Rachel DickersonGeneral News on 05/21/2020
Print Headline: MCHS Senior Art Show
