The McDonald County Public Health Department and Ozarks Community Hospital have teamed up to provide covid-19 testing this week at three locations -- one in Noel and two in Pineville.

Drive-through testing is provided this week from 2 until 6 p.m. at 210 N. Main Street in Noel, where Harps was formerly located.

Testing is also available for the uninsured at the McDonald County Health Department, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., at 500 Olin Street in Pineville, and for those without symptoms at Ozarks Community Hospital, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., at 5265 Highway 71 in Pineville.

Please call to pre-register for testing.

"To protect all first responders, fire, police and EMS, the addresses of confirmed or suspected covid-19 cases are sent to McDonald County 911 Center. Personal protective equipment has been distributed to all first responders and there is an adequate supply to replenish the local responders. Our goal is to keep McDonald County frontline workers safe during this crisis," the health department reported.

General News on 05/21/2020