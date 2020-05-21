Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Steven M. Bertrand. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Rachel D. Allen. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Shawna Lee Longnecker. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer

The following cases were heard:

Melissa D. Plumlee vs. Austin G. Plumlee. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Amanda Marie Payton. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Sunbelt Rentals, Inc. vs. Midwest Tank, LLC. Breach of contract.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Charlette Price. Breach of contract.

Mr. Pump, LLC vs. Scott A. Robinson. Small claims over $100.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Vicky Schlessman. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Hope Sims. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Angel A. Gaxiola-Beteta. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

Alec Benjamin Clyde Laughlin. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Joseph D. Holt. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless manner -- involving an accident.

Rachel Diane Allen. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Shawna Lee Longnecker. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Steven Morgan Bertrand. DWI -- alcohol, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and operated motor vehicle in a careless manner -- involving an accident.

Felonies:

Maria J. Sanchez. DWI -- alcohol -- physical injury.

Charles McKee. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Allegra H. Thomas. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Rachel A. Acuff. Theft/stealing.

The following cases were heard:

Clinton Financial Group, LLC vs. Mark Alexander. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Personal Finance Company, LLC vs. Martha B. Blevins. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Sandy Richardson. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Tommy Vermeulen. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Jeffery L. Bates. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Salvador Lopez. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $124.50.

Jason M. Manis. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Amanda Payton. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Ricci D. Scott Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Felonies:

Curtis Owen. Distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce a controlled substance. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

