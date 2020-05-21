The McDonald County Health Department reported six new cases of covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the total number in the county up to 14.
"Four of the positive cases are located in the southeast quadrant. These cases did not have symptoms and are isolating. The other two positive cases are located in the southwest quadrant. These cases did have symptoms and are isolating as well. None of the new cases are travel-related," the department reported.General News on 05/21/2020
Print Headline: County Marks Increase In Covid-19 Cases
