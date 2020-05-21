The McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Directors at its meeting on May 14 discussed making some changes at Pineville Primary School.

The board met at the central office. Members of the public were invited to view the meeting live via the district's YouTube channel, while those who presented information to the board attended the meeting virtually via video conferencing.

Superintendent Mark Stanton reported enrollment has significantly declined at Pineville Primary School over the past few years. The annual cost per child to run the school is $13,921, he said. This was compared with Noel Primary, which was at $9,071, and the district's largest building, the high school, which was at $11,000.

The proposal the board was looking at was to devote Pineville Primary to early childhood, busing in students in that age group from Anderson Elementary and White Rock Elementary, while busing out older students from the Pineville area to those two schools.

Board president Dr. Scott Goldstein said social distancing on bus routes could be a problem, as the full number of passengers intended for a bus will not be able to be met. Stanton said covid-19 is not going away and the district will have to face those issues at larger schools as well.

Board member Chris Smith asked Stanton whether he had surveyed teachers and parents regarding the proposal for Pineville Primary. Stanton said he had not. He also noted he did not think people would like it and he understood their concerns.

Board member Andy McClain suggested seeing who is for it and who is against it before deciding anything.

The board tabled the matter until its June meeting.

Assistant Superintendent Angie Brewer updated the board on plans for summer school.

The dates that are planned include:

A virtual online event for kindergarten through eighth grade on June 1 through 12. Students have a chance to earn a $50 gift card per course.

A virtual online event for grades nine through 12 on June 1 through July 31. Students may earn up to two credits and a $50 gift card per course.

On-site summer school on June 29 through July 31 for kindergarten through 12th grade. Students may earn a $100 gift card.

Brewer also presented a teacher evaluation proposal. She said the proposal was to change the model, which in the past has been to use Network for Educator Evaluation. She said it is a good model, but it has some forms that are cumbersome for teachers and administrators. She said, after looking at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education model, which is free, that is the recommendation. The board approved the change.

Assistant Superintendent Joy Hardridge said, after bidding out website design to make the school district's website more user-friendly, she recommended a company called Apptegy. The first-year cost with conversion would be $21,300, and the second year continuing cost would be $16,900. The board approved the expenditure.

The board approved a health emergency resolution due to the covid-19 pandemic. Goldstein said the district needed a policy to ease certain restrictions on Stanton and his staff.

"It will make our jobs a lot easier," Stanton said.

Stanton told the board that the state board of education met and the state superintendent asked for permission to bump up the Aug. 24 start date for school. He said McDonald County needs an argument why it should start early. Stanton noted that, if there's a chance for school being closed again due to covid-19, he thinks it is a good idea to start early.

In other business, the board approved a bid for lawn mowing from DMC Landscaping for $2,975.

