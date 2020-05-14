Sign in
Trout Tags Resume by Missouri Department of Conservation | May 14, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

Daily trout tag requirements will resume Saturday at Roaring River State Park, near Cassville, Mo., and Missouri's three other trout fishing parks.

Tags are $4 for adults 16 and older and $3 for anglers 15 and younger. They are sold at the visitor center of each park. A Missouri fishing license is also required for anglers 16 and older.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will resume stocking rainbow trout at the parks on Friday.

General News on 05/14/2020

Print Headline: Trout Tags Resume

