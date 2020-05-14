Goodman residents feel that poor roads should be addressed and more businesses should be recruited.

Results from a recent survey show that residents feel some improvements could be made in Goodman.

The survey was mailed out to residents in early January. Results are now posted on the city of Goodman's website.

Of 440 surveys mailed out to residents, 59 were returned completed. Sixty-one surveys were returned undeliverable.

Some of the surveys were answered by two people and, in those cases, the data results were adjusted to compensate for this, officials said.

In the city government category, 46 percent said the quality of city services provided is "good."

Roads topped the list of priorities with 37%, followed by public safety and preservation at 16 percent each.

Local issues include starting a volunteer group, addressing more rentals, adding sidewalks, and recruiting more businesses and grocery stores.

Residents also feel that "poor roads" should be addressed.

Rating the public services category, 47% of people rated the quality of fire protection as "good," with 31 percent rating the quality as "excellent."

Thirty-nine percent of people rated the quality of police services as "fair," with 31 percent rating it as "good."

Fifty-six percent said they feel "somewhat" safe in their neighborhood.

In rating finance and public works, 48% of residents said they were "very satisfied" with the water service. Thirty-seven percent felt the quality of water service is "fair."

Regarding property assessment, 64% said they were "fairly assessed."

Of those who responded to the survey:

• 37% are in the 55-to 74-years of age category, followed by 27 percent who are older than 74 years of age.

• 36% of those who responded have lived in Goodman for more than 20 years.

• 56% are female; 36 are male.

• 48% have a high school diploma or GED, while 22 percent of respondents have their bachelor's degree.

• 22% make $15,000 to $24,000 a year; 19% make $25,000 to $34,000. Twenty percent did not answer.

Efforts to reach Mayor JR Fisher and Southward Alderwoman Beth Hallmark were unsuccessful.

Hallmark was instrumental in spearheading the project.

For additional information regarding the survey, visit www.goodmanmo.net.

General News on 05/14/2020