Jim Edmonds

June 14, 1935

May 9, 2020

Jim Edmonds, 84, of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo.

He was born June 14, 1935, in Anderson to Leonard and Mona (Roark) Edmonds. He was a lifelong resident of Anderson and a 1954 graduate of Anderson High School. On Dec. 24, 1961, he married Marjorie Woolard. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force and then enlisted in the U.S. Army Missouri National Guard, retiring in 1995 after 32 years of service. He was a member of the Anderson United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Janet Allen.

Survivors are his wife of 58 years, Marjorie Edmonds of the home; two children, Jeffrey Edmonds (Tara) of Miami, Fla., and Melissa Hughes (Shane) of Anderson; four grandchildren; and a sister, Susan Evans (Jim) of Anderson.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastors Marilyn O'Brien and Nick VanDam officiating. Burial with full military honors followed in the Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson.

Memorials are being directed to the Lambda Chi Chapter of the ESA Scholarship Fund or the 203rd Army National Guard Retiree Association c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

Junior E. Ellis

May 10, 2020

Junior E. Ellis, died at Mercy Hospital Sunday, May 10, 2020, after a brief illness.

He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 50 years, Juanita; his parents, Arthur and Marie Ellis of Pineville; and sisters, Geneva of Chula Vista, Calif., and Imogene Ellis of Pineville.

He leaves behind his step-grandson, Bill.

A graveside service was held Thursday, May 14, at the Ozark Cemetery in Joplin.

Arrangements were by Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary, Joplin, Mo.

Albert Ray Everitt

June 17, 1959

May 3, 2020

Albert "Sonny" Ray Everitt Jr., 61, of Noel, Mo., died Sunday, May 3, 2020.

He was born June 17, 1959, in Webb City, Mo., and was raised in Webb City. He enjoyed classic cars and riding his motorcycle. Early on he lived in Tucson, Ariz., and Albuquerque, N.M., where he worked as a taxi driver. He owned a lawn mowing business for several years and worked at the Tyson Chicken Plant for many years, with retirement scheduled next month on his birthday.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillie May Witt; his father, Albert R. Everitt Sr.; his stepfather, Gayle Witt; and his wife, Tanja Everitt in 2017.

Survivors include his longtime companion, Tina Grube, of Noel; stepmother, Constance Everitt, of Joplin; two sisters, Connie and Cindy Everitt; and a brother, Rob Everitt, all of Joplin.

Services will be held at a later date.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., is in charge of cremation arrangements.

Charles Ray Holcomb

Dec. 11, 1951

May 10, 2020

Charles Ray Holcomb, 68, of Southwest City, Mo., died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

He was born Dec. 11, 1951, in Jay, Okla., to Charles and Vada (Dollarhide) Holcomb. He had lived in the Southwest City area since 1995. He married Katherine Coonfield Jan. 27, 1996, in Grove, Okla. He worked for the Navy Exchange and in his free time enjoyed working on old cars.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine, in 2016; and a brother, Glen Holcomb.

Survivors are two sons, Dale Good (Glenda) of Southwest City, Robert Good (Tina) of Neosho, Mo.; two daughters, Cindy Smith (Randy) of Rocky Comfort, Mo., Cheryl Smith (Wayne) of Anderson; a brother, Evert Holcomb of Nashville, Tenn.; and a sister, Martha Holcomb of California.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest City with Pastor Bob Easter officiating.

Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest City is in charge of arrangements.

