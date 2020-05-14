RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Cade Smith received the MVP Award at a recent virtual awards ceremony for the 2019-2020 McDonald County High School boys' basketball team.

Bo Bergen, athletic director at McDonald County High School, recently held a virtual awards ceremony honoring players on the 2019-2020 McDonald County High School boys' and girls' basketball teams.

The boys' team, under first-year coach Brandon Joines, finished the season with a 5-19 record.

The team included five players earning Four-Year Senior Commitment Awards. Those players are Colliar Gottfried, Cade Smith, John Howard, Koby McAlister and Dylan Allison.

Smith was named the team's MVP, while sophomore Cole Martin earned the Defensive Player of the Year Award and Cale Adamson earned the Hustle Player of the Year Award.

Allison and sophomore Eli McClain shared the award for Most Improved and Jackson Clarkson received the award for Best Attitude.

The Lady Mustangs finished the season with a 10-17 record under the guidance of second-year coach Chris Kennedy.

Four members of the team received Four-Year Senior Commitment Awards, including Alexia Estrada, Ragan Wilson, Jaylie Sanny and Rita Santillan.

Earning Player of the Year Awards were Sydney Killion for defense and Wilson for offense.

Practice Player of the Year Award went to Caitlyn Barton. Laney Wilson received the Sixth Man Award, Kloe Myers and Samara Smith shared the award for Most Improved and Jaylie Sanny received the Lady Mustang Award.

Statistical awards were as follows: Wilson for Most Assists, Killion for Most Charges, Kristin Penn for Most Rebounds, Sanny for Best Free Throw Percentage, and Smith for Best Field Goal Percentage.

The final award was the Spark Player Award and that went to Santillan.

