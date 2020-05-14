A big, empty building in Goodman could be turned into a community sports center for the four-state area.

Entrepreneur Chris Garrett said the project is garnering a lot of support and "unbelievably good feedback" from community members.

"Can't wait to get it going," he said.

Though he's not ready to divulge any specific information at the moment, he believes the overall idea will benefit the four-state area.

Garrett serves as president of the board of directors of The Resilience Foundation and owner of 4 States Sports. The businessman is utilizing social media to publicize his efforts and seek input for the project.

Though funding still needs to be secured, Garrett said he is working a great deal behind the scenes to see if the project could be a go.

The building in question is the former Choice Puppies location, which is a 200,000-square-foot building that housed business offices and $10 million climate-controlled kennels, a grooming shop, trucking bays, a surgery room, an examination room, a warehouse and a retail pet store which sold purebred dogs, according to information provided on www.sourcewatch.org.

The Hunte Corporation, at one time named the world's largest puppy dealer, closed its Goodman location. During its operation in Goodman, the company was the main employer, enlisting the help of approximately 175 staff members, according to company information online.

Angie Crawford and Bridgette Farley, real estate agents with Genuine Realty, have marketed the building nationwide. Last spring, they asked Goodman City Council members about offering a tax incentive for a potential buyer.

The building is now listed with a commercial broker, Farley said in an email last week.

The Resilience Foundation with which Garrett is affiliated is a nonprofit agency that offers a mentoring program for middle school and high school youth.

The goal is to foster a commitment to young people that will promote pro-social friendships, strong interpersonal skills, and reassert a sense of hope in the future. Organizers believe that young people should be empowered to make changes in their own lives.

Garrett believes a community sports center in Goodman could lend itself to bringing about change.

If the bank approves his loan request, "we will be one step closer to opening up a venue that will change the landscape and quality of life in this area for generations to come."

