The McDonald County Health Department reported a new case of covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases the county has had to five.
However, the first four cases have all recovered, leaving only one active case at this time.
General News on 05/14/2020
Print Headline: Fifth Case Of Virus Reported In County
