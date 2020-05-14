Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Keith E. White. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Edward C. Gandert vs. Marsha A. Gandert. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Sandra Jo Dozier. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Richard Dean Miller. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Iva Atkins. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Daniel Frank. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Griselda Gutierrez et al. Suit on account.

Lacey Clayton vs. Ladonna Chesney. Personal injury -- other.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

Trey James Millikin. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and tampering with motor vehicle.

The following cases were heard:

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Mallory Buttry. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Katherine Hobdy. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Brittany Holland. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corporation vs. Susan H. Tripp. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Travis R. Buchele. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Travis R. Buchele. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

General News on 05/14/2020