This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

April 26

Jason Federer, 43, Washington, Penn., out-of-state fugitive

April 27

Ricky Warren Couch, 41, Lanagan, domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

April 28

Walter Ramos, 46, Southwest City, rape

Shauna Marie Weisshaar, 38, Joplin, probation violation

April 29

Daniel Igisomar, 42, no address given, burglary

Destry E. Slaughter, 37, Goodman, burglary

Heather Dawn Walker, 28, Pineville, passing bad check

April 30

Amie Lee Munoz-Acosta, no age given, Anderson, domestic assault

May 1

Stephen Lewis Hayes, 52, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended and DWI -- alcohol

Amie Lee Munoz-Acosta, 36, Anderson, harassment

