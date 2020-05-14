This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
April 26
Jason Federer, 43, Washington, Penn., out-of-state fugitive
April 27
Ricky Warren Couch, 41, Lanagan, domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
April 28
Walter Ramos, 46, Southwest City, rape
Shauna Marie Weisshaar, 38, Joplin, probation violation
April 29
Daniel Igisomar, 42, no address given, burglary
Destry E. Slaughter, 37, Goodman, burglary
Heather Dawn Walker, 28, Pineville, passing bad check
April 30
Amie Lee Munoz-Acosta, no age given, Anderson, domestic assault
May 1
Stephen Lewis Hayes, 52, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended and DWI -- alcohol
Amie Lee Munoz-Acosta, 36, Anderson, harassmentGeneral News on 05/14/2020
Print Headline: Booking Report