Southwest City's board of alderman unanimously voted to re-open City Hall to the public, effective Wednesday, May 13, during the regular council meeting on Tuesday.

The council also discussed adjusting the pay for council members and the mayor. City Clerk Krystal Austen provided the council with the wages of surrounding municipal governments.

Southwest City will host the annual Citywide Cleanup this weekend, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16, and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 17. A waste receptacle will be available at the water treatment plant located at 320 Stand Waite Road. Appliances such as washing machines and dryers will be accepted. Prohibited items include, but are not limited to, hazardous waste (solvents, paint, motor oil), railroad ties, pressure-treated lumber and tires. Those with questions can contact City Hall at 417-762-3767.

Alderman Joe Carpenter suggested that a pay raise might incite interest in the positions. He also recommended the current council members retain the current wage until the term ends in April.

"Money will attract people, but will it attract the right people?" Alderman Amber Killion asked.

After discussion, the council voted to raise the mayor's wage to $125 per meeting, the mayor pro-tem's wage to $100 per meeting and alderman's wage to $80 per meeting, effective April 2021.

Unfinished Business

Alderman Carpenter presented council members with a digital sketch of his proposed repairs to the Honey Creek dam. He noted the area has been repaired numerous times before but never permanently.

"In my opinion, I think this is the best way to fix it permanently," Carpenter said. "And it's not gonna cost anything for me to do a little legwork and find [assistance with] money."

Alderman Killion said that Anderson Engineering may be able to provide input on the dam as well.

"And we're not pressed for time anymore," Killion noted, referring to the cancellation of ball season and community events such as the Third of July.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to two medical calls and provided mutual aid for one structure fire.

Alderman Carpenter inquired about the cost of flooring at the fire station. City Clerk Austen confirmed that Clark remained within the budget.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has issued two tickets and three ordinance violations, taken two reports, assisted with two lock-outs and provided assistance to neighboring agencies twice.

Gow also recognized officer Rafael Ramirez for five years of service in Southwest City and awarded Ramirez a certificate of appreciation.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported the street department has been mowing and catching at-large animals throughout the town. The department has also repaired a berm at the end of Broadway Street and repaired a sinkhole on West Comanche Street.

The water department has repaired leaks on Honey Creek Road, at the First Baptist Church and at the former city barn. The department is also seeking to identify a leak at the water treatment plant and reworking water service at 200 South Main Street.

Clark reported that DNR conducted an initial site inspection for a new well and water tower. He said that the DNR representative was initially concerned about the distance between the well and area septic tanks and sewer lines, but "everything went great."

In other business, the council:

• Approved the purchase of a 60 watt, solar-powered street light to illuminate the playground equipment at Blankenship Park, at a cost of $96.95;

• Approved the installation of a new fence at 203 Choctaw Street;

• Approved a building permit at 209 Crescent Drive for the installation of a carport;

• Approved a purchase request in the amount of $50 for the purchase of office supplies for City Hall;

• Approved the purchase of supplies to update the interior of City Hall at a cost not to exceed $400;

• Paid bills in the amount of $16,978.97.

