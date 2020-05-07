Several public buildings have reopened following the shutdown due to covid-19, while others remain closed for the time being.

Anderson City Hall reopened on Monday and will have plenty of hand sanitizer available. Goodman City hall also reopened on Monday and has signs up reminding patrons to socially distance themselves. Noel City Hall never closed to the public.

Southwest City Hall is not open to the public, according to city clerk Krystal Austen. She said the city is in the process of adding a wall in order to install sneeze guards. It is possible the building could open by next week, she said.

Pineville City Hall reopened to the public on Monday, according to city clerk Melissa Ziemianin. She said there is a sign posted that patrons cannot enter the building if they have had a fever in the past 72 hours. The city will also follow the 6-foot social distancing guidelines, she said.

The McDonald County Library has not yet reopened to the public, but when it does, it will be in stages, according to Library Director Amy Wallain. She said she expects to work out a plan with the library board by today.

The McDonald County Courthouse has not reopened to the public, however, all employees have returned to work, according to county clerk Kim Bell. The courthouse had been operating at partial staff with the rest of employees working from home. Bell said some curbside services will be available, but patrons should call because they may be able to do their business over the phone.

Bell also added the April election is still scheduled for June 2. She said at polling places there will be marks on the floors to remind people to socially distance themselves. She said the county is working on some additional safety precautions to allow people to vote safely. There will be posters reminding people to socially distance themselves.

She said the county will provide masks and gloves for poll workers and is getting hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes and looking at getting a protective shield to place between the poll workers and the voters.

"We're encouraging people to get out and vote or have an absentee ballot mailed to them," she said. She noted if voters would like an absentee ballot they should notify her office by May 20.

