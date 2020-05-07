The city of Pineville invites farmers to attend its farmers market every Tuesday morning starting at 9 a.m. on the Pineville square. Farmers have their choice to stay until 11 a.m. or noon. The farmers market will also be held every third Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.General News on 05/07/2020
Print Headline: Pineville Holds Farmers Market
