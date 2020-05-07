File Photo Rick Peck Oscar Ortiz pins Kolten Sanders of Neosho to win the 2020 Missouri Class 3 district championship. Ortiz recently announced he was attending the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Ark., where he will continue his wrestling career.

The question regarding Oscar Ortiz's college wrestling career was not if he would wrestle in college, but where.

That question was answered recently when Ortiz announced he would be attending University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Ark.

Ortiz is the most decorated wrestler in the history of McDonald County High School. He has the career win record (179) as well as winning the school's only state championship in addition to his two seconds and a third.

"I am very excited and blessed to get to wrestle in college," Ortiz said. "It's so cool to me that I get to wrestle at this level and show everyone what I can do. I can't wait to start this new journey."

Ortiz said he visited the Clarksville campus during the school year and really liked what he saw.

"It is going to be a fun place to live," Ortiz said. "I really liked the atmosphere. It's a great college and it's not too big so it is a good reminder of home. The coaches and team are awesome and I am very excited to be part of the Eagle family."

Ortiz will be joining former MCHS teammate Tinker Kinser at the Clarksville school.

"I am pumped to have the opportunity to wrestle with my old teammate again and see his goofy face everyday," Ortiz said. "Having him on the team with me is going to make it even more fun."

Ortiz, the son of Bobby and Monica Ortiz, plans on majoring in business.

"I want to thank all of my friends, family and coaches for constantly supporting me and pushing me to be my very best," Ortiz said. "Most importantly I want to thank my parents for sacrificing so much to get me to where I am today. I couldn't have accomplished anything without them. I love them so much."

One of those coaches who Ortiz thanked is Josh Factor, head wrestling coach at MCHS.

"I am truly excited to see Oscar continue his wrestling career at the University of the Ozarks" Factor said. "I have the utmost respect for Coach Gardner (head coach Leroy Gardner) and the program he has built in Clarksville."

Factor said Oritz's accomplishments at McDonald County High School are remarkable.

"Oscar is our school's first and only wrestling state champion, a three-time state finalist, a four-time state medalist, a four-time academic all-state wrestler and there are many more accomplishments to add to his high school resume,'" Factor said. "More than his accomplishments, is his character that I will miss as a member of our team."

Factor said he has known Ortiz since Ortiz began youth wrestling as a four-year-old.

"I knew from the first time I saw him wrestle, this kid was special," Factor said. "Oscar has made a major impact on me as a coach, not because of his accomplishments, but as an athlete with drive. Anytime you have an athlete who comes in as a freshman and is willing to do whatever it takes to be successful at the high school level, there's no question on whether or not the success will come. I remember having a talk with Oscar after a summer team camp going into his freshman year, where he lost about six or seven matches in a two-day period. I told him that he needed to get stronger and he needed to put on about 15-20 pounds by doing pull-ups every day. Well, that's exactly what he did. The scrawny little 95-pound freshman came into wrestling season weighing about 110 pounds and was now the ideal size for a 106-pound high school wrestler. Throughout Oscar's high school wrestling career, I noticed a passion that goes along with being a champion -- the mental state of overcoming failure.

Factor said Ortiz has made a lasting impression on the wrestling program at MCHS.

"The impact Oscar has made on our wrestling program is a legacy where every wrestler who steps into our wrestling room at McDonald County sees his poster above a belt and then says, 'I want to be like Oscar, I want to be a state champion wrestler for McDonald County High School,'" Factor said. "I know with the relationship I have built with Oscar, I can honestly say I am honored to have had the opportunity to coach this young man and look forward to watching him compete at the college level."

Sports on 05/07/2020