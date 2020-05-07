Robert Oscar Braunschweig Sr.

Sept. 2, 1925

April 29, 2020

Robert Oscar Braunschweig Sr., 94, died Wednesday, April 29,2020, at the Missouri Veteran's Home in Mt. Vernon, Mo.

He was born on Sept. 2, 1925, in Watertown, Wis., to August and Amanda (Schultz) Braunschweig. He grew up on a farm in Burnett, Wis., before moving to Beaver Dam. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1943, serving in WWII. He met Elaine Gertrude Mann at a dance and they married Oct. 1, 1949. They resided in California until 1960 before moving to Missouri where he worked for Vickers in Joplin and then he went into the meat processing business until he retired in 1990.

He was preceded in death by his parents, eight brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by his children, Robert Oscar Braunschweig Jr. (Ruth) of Neosho, Sharon Rose Morgan (Jimmie) of Goodman, Sandra Rae Gibson (Randall) of Bixby, Okla.; and six grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Howard Cemetery in Goodman, Mo., with Pastor Shannon Cobb officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Deloris Virginia Brumley

May 22, 1942

April 15, 2020

Deloris Virginia "Tudy" Brumley, 77, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home in Powell, Mo.

She was born May 22,1942, in Guymon, Okla., to Rusty and Doris Stebens White. Her family moved to Lancaster, Calif., then to Stella, Mo., where she grew up on a farm. She graduated in 1960 from Stella High School and married Bob Brumley Sept. 18, 1960. She spent her time writing Christian romance novels, making pickles and jelly to sell with her mother at the Hill and Hollow Folk Festival, and painting. Her first book published in 1989. She also enjoyed gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert.

She is survived by her husband Bob Brumley; children, Elaine Brumley-Johnson (Brad) of Rogers, Ark., Robert Bartlett Brumley II (Jane McLeod) of Ramstein, Germany, Betsy Brumley Bernier (Kevin) of Bella Vista, Ark.; four grandsons; her brothers, Dwayne White (Louise), Russell White (Cheryl); and sisters, Carmen Schell (Lonnie), Merlin White and Debbie Major (Marvin).

Funeral services will be held graveside at 11 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at Fox Cemetery in Powell with Pastors J.R. and Tommy Burr officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday evening, May 7, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.

Juanita May Duncan

Sept. 3, 1944

April 29, 2020

Juanita May Duncan, 75, of Goodman, Mo., died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, while at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo., after a recent battle with cancer.

She was born Sept. 3, 1944, in McDonald County, Mo., to Milo and Martha (McGarrah) Raines. She was raised in Goodman and was a 1963 graduate of Goodman High School. She was employed by Hudson/Tyson Foods in Neosho, Mo., for over 20 years, retiring in 1992. She enjoyed reading and visiting area casinos.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Charles Duncan on March 11, 2009.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sheila Noyola (Alfredo) and Sandra Alejo both of Goodman; four grandchildren; a brother, John Raines; and a sister, Jane Barker, both of Neosho.

Graveside services were held Friday, May 1, 2020, at Howard Cemetery in Goodman with Pastor Marilyn O'Brien officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Retha Mae Kappel

Aug. 22, 1960

April 26, 2020

Retha Mae Kappel, 59, of Noel, Mo., died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

She was born on Aug. 22, 1960, in Gravette, Ark., to Jack and Dorothy (Wasson) Thompson. She enjoyed going for rides and looking at the countrysides. She rescued and loved many animals and enjoyed time spent with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Jackie, Tim and Sandra.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Thornton of the home; son, Paul Thompson and daughter, Amber Kappel, both of Noel; two sisters, Debbie Sanders of Fayetteville, Ark., Rhonda Vaughn (Carl) of Anderson, Mo.; and two grandchildren.

A celebration of life service was held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her grandson and his wife's home, Dylan and Nariah Holland.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Margarent Helen Landrum

Aug. 24, 1927

May 2, 2020

Margaret Helen Landrum, 92, of Miami, Okla., died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Windridge Nursing Center in Miami.

She was born Aug. 24, 1927, in Grove, Okla., the third child of Newton and Abbie (Boyd) Rice. She was raised and attended school in Grove. She married a young serviceman, Rex Landrum, and they resided in many areas of the country, including Alaska, Arizona and Texas. They moved to Noel, Mo., in 1965, where she owned and operated a restaurant on Main Street next to Shadow Lake. After Rex's passing in 1988, she made the decision to move back home to Grove. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Grove.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Peggy Hatfield; one grandson; four sisters, Delorise, Jean, Janice and Barbara; and a brother, Montia.

She is survived by two siblings, Ruby Price of Miami, and Curtis Rice of Jasper, Ala..

Graveside services were held Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Noel Cemetery in Noel.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

John Will Martin

Oct. 12, 1955

May 4, 2020

John Will Martin, 64, died Monday, May 4, 2020, after a long illness.

He was born Oct. 12,1955, in Claremore, Okla. He was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army and was an Army recruiter. He worked for Temple Indland Sawmill near Beaumont, Texas, for years and was head sawyer there. He retired when he was seriously hurt in an accident outside of the mill. He enjoyed spending time with family and fishing a great deal.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eldred (E.L.) Martin; his mother, Betty Jane (Kretchmer); and a great-grandson, baby Noah.

He is survived by his daughter, Tonya L. Sumpter; granddaughter, Dakota Cheyene; stepmother, Barbara Martin; and stepsister, Leanna Walter.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., is in charge of cremation arrangements.

Alan Keith Peck

July 11, 1955

April 28, 2020

Alan Keith Peck, 64, of Anderson, Mo., died Tuesday, April 28,2020, in the comfort of his home with family by his side after a recent battle with cancer.

He was born July 11,1955, in Neosho, Mo., to Norma Carole (Mitchell) Peck and the late Buddy Peck. He was raised in Noel and was a 1972 graduate of McDonald County High School. He was employed by the Missouri Department of Conservation for 33 years, retiring in 2010; going back to work for Chloeta Fire, doing controlled forestry burns. He enjoyed woodworking and gardening. He was a member of Buffalo Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Rosie Peck, whom he married on June 1, 1991; his four children, Nick Peck of Houston, Texas, Kindra Harvey (Charles, II) of Anderson, Kasey O'Brien (Jared) of Anderson, Zach Peck (Kenzie) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; four grandchildren; his mother, Carole Peck of Noel; and three brothers, Steve Peck, Danny Peck, both of Noel, and Jon Peck of New Orleans.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Buffalo Creek Baptist Church with Brother Justin Steadman officiating. Burial will follow in the Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5-8 p.m. in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers memorials are being directed to the McDonald County Youth Football Program c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson is in charge of arrangements.

Nicky Gene Spears

Nov. 12, 1942

April 28, 2020

Nicky Gene Spears, 77, of Pineville, Mo., died at his home April 28,2020, following a brief illness.

He was born Nov. 12,1942, to Binom and Nadine (Carter) Spears in Stella, Mo. He graduated from Center High School in 1961; he served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 until 1966 as an Aviation Electrician. He married Paula Rife, Jan. 6, 1969. He worked for TWA as a jet engine overhaul mechanic, Teledyne, Sabreliner, and retired from Premier Turbines in 2009.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tommy Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Paula; children, Jeanette Gaylord of Grove, Okla., Paul Spears and Mary Landon both of Pineville; six grandchildren; and brother, Randy Spears.

A celebration of life will be held at Tracy Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Tommy Clayton Spears

July 27, 1938

March 14, 2020

Tommy Clayton Spears, 81, of Peculiar, Mo., died at his home March 14, 2020.

He was born July 27, 1938, the son of Binom and Nadine (Carter) Spears, in Elkhorn Township on his granddad's homestead. He graduated from Rocky Comfort High School class of 1956 and joined the U.S. Navy shortly afterward. He was stationed in the South Pacific where he witnessed an H Bomb blast. He married Carole (Brookfield).

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Tommy Jr.

He is survived by two grandsons; and two brothers, Randy Spears of Anderson and Nicky (Paula) Spears of Pineville.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Ramae Teague

May 28, 1967

April 17, 2020

Ramae Cooper Teague, 52, of Ruskin, Fla., died Friday, April 17, 2020, in Ruskin.

She was born May 28, 1967, in Neosho, Mo., to Donald Ray Cooper and Retha Mae Cooper. She worked at Town and Country Supermarket in Anderson, Mo.; Walmart Home Office in Bentonville, Ark., Walgreens and at Harrah's Cherokee Casino & Resort in Cherokee, N.C. She married David Teague on June 26, 2008, in Eureka Springs, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Retha Mae Cooper; and her second mother, Joan Cooper.

Survivors are her father, Donald Ray Cooper of Anderson; and siblings, Jerry Cooper (Lee Ann) of Anderson, Jonell Nadgette (Lonnie) of Rocky Comfort, Mo., Sherre Wilson (Gary) of Eagle Rock, Mo., Mike Wylie (Marilyn) of Joplin, Mo.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Grace Life Church in Anderson with ministers Michael Buckley and Cecil Hall officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson is in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 05/07/2020