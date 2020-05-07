Goodman officials are hopeful they'll be able to see children throwing and hitting baseballs and softballs again soon.

A five-man crew from New-Mac volunteered to install new lights at the Goodman ballpark on May 1. Crew members Richard VanDorn, Bob Harris, Bobby Clark, Cody Hall and Darrin Pierce helped to add more lighting for young ballplayers.

Goodman Recreation Director Heith Lewis was instrumental in organizing the group to do the work, said Beth Hallmark, Goodman southward alderwoman.

"We are very excited to see the lights go up," Hallmark said. "These new lights will allow longer play and practice times at the ballfield and will really make a difference in the scheduling."

Though players have been affected by the health pandemic, the club will be ready when play resumes, she said.

"This year was a fantastic year for the ball club, in that the number of registrations was almost double what it was in years past," she said.

"Even though the covid-19 has put a damper on the ball season, the club will be ready if McDonald County Health Department releases restrictions in the near future. Then, we will have ballgames and some very happy kids!"

Lewis said a lot of kids have registered to play ball this season. He said he hopes to announce a decision about the upcoming season by the end of May.

If the restrictions in place keep lifting and things keep progressing, Lewis believes that local players might be able to play soon. "We might not get in a full season, but maybe three-quarters of a season," he said.

If the summer season is put on hold, officials will begin looking at the fall season, he added.

Hallmark said officials are also looking at other ways to help Goodman youngsters. Officials are applying for a grant which, if approved, could result in a modern playground, Hallmark said.

The Play and Youth Sports Grant, is part of the National Recreation and Parks Association, in partnership with The Walt Disney Corporation, she said. Officials plan to submit an application of interest.

The playground could be built at the new community building, currently under construction, she said.

