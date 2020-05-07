Continence Restoration Center, LLC to J&L Property Investment, LLC. Sec. 27, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Megan Dewey and Joshua Sterling Dewey to Hershell Mahurin. Sec. 20, Twp. 23, Rge. 31 and Sec. 21, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Cheryl A. Hushagen and Norris P. Hushagen to Sierra Charli Anderson and Nathan Scott Anderson. Sec. 18, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Linda Brock and Otis Gayle Brock to The Brock Family Revocable Trust. Sec. 5, Twp. 22, Rge. 32 and Sec. 8, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Virginia L. Gardner to Stephanie L. Buchanan. Roark Second Addition. Blk. 3, Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Mary Robins and Rodney Robins to Robins Family Revocable Trust. Sec. 7, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Angela Michelle Reece and Donald Shane Reece to Ryan K. Gilker. Meadow Brook Sub-division. Blk. 1, Lot 7 and Blk. 2, Lot 3 and Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Hutton Team, LLC to Hutton Basecamp, LLC. Sec. 34, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Lauren Still and Michael A. Still to Michael L. Spencer. Sec. 10, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Marcella Kathleen Wasson to Austin J. Madewell. Sec. 36, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Jessica Mustain and Justin Mustain to Susan Mustain and Michael Mustain. Sec. 34, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Kyle Armstrong, Kenneth Armstrong and Shirley Armstrong to Gary W. & Helen M. Rosenbohm Revocable Trust. Sec. 20, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Judy Wolfe to Brandy Holly and Stephen Holly. Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Sarah Cunningham and William Cunningham to Diane Hicks and Bruce Hicks. Sec. 36, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Christopher J. Narron to Biak Hlei Thawng. Sec. 18, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Laura K. Metcalf, Tracy Johnson and Laura J. Johnson to Starlie Ann Hall and Gary Don Hall. Sec. 29, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Janet R. Jordan and Bradley J. Jordan to Emily Jordan and Gavin Jordan. Sec. 35, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Carolyn S. Leach and Terry D. Leach to Tryston T. Leach and Robert T. Leach. Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Twin Springs Ranch, LLC to Blake S. Barth. Sec. 13, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Kent Cleveland and Michelle Cleveland to Renessa A. Wiggins and John M. Wiggins. Sec. 32, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

James R. Cowan to Ryan Olson. Sec. 10, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Elk River Floats Wayside Campgrounds, LLC to JNJ Property Holdings, LLC. Sec. 1, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

General News on 05/07/2020