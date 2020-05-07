JOPLIN, Mo. -- Domino's and its nationwide system of franchisees are banding together during this unprecedented crisis to do something they already do well every day: help put food on the table. Domino's franchise-owned stores throughout the Greater Joplin area are donating 2,200 pizzas within their local communities. The stores are also looking to fill 30 management positions.

"We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time," said Emily Elwell, a Joplin-area Domino's franchisee. "Domino's wants to do whatever it can to help and that means providing food to people, but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work."

Eleven Domino's stores throughout Greater Joplin are looking to hire assistant managers and general managers. In an ongoing effort, each of the 11 stores will also donate a number of pizzas to essential organizations of their choice -- such as hospitals, medical offices, health departments and grocery stores -- on Wednesday, May 6, so that those on the front line can enjoy a hot, delicious pizza.

"We want to show how much we appreciate and support those who are working hard to serve others and save lives at this time," said Elwell. "We hope that this simple act will bring a small sense of normalcy and a smile to their faces."

Together, Domino's stores nationwide will donate more than 1.2 million pizzas, or about 10 million slices, across their communities. Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com or text DRIVEN to 97211. To read about what Domino's is doing regarding covid-19, please visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,000 stores in over 90 markets.

