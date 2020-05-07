The Goodman City Council will next meet on Tuesday, May 19.
City clerk Georgia Holtz said a decision has not yet been made if the meeting will be open to the public, due to small council chambers and social distancing requirements.
Recent city council meetings have aired on Facebook Live.
Officials will decide on the meeting's format closer to the May 19 date, she said.General News on 05/07/2020
Print Headline: Goodman Officials To Decide On Meeting's Format
