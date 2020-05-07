Sally Carroll, a reporter for McDonald County Press, was recently honored by Arkansas Press Women for her story: ‚ÄúFriends Seek Justice For Jessica,‚Äù which ran in the Oct. 31, 2019, edition of the McDonald County Press.

Reporter Sally Carroll was recently honored for her news story she wrote about murder victim, Jessica McCormack.

Carroll took honorable mention in the news story, print-based newspaper category for "Friends Seek Justice For Jessica," which ran in the Oct. 31, 2019, edition of the McDonald County Press.

Judges said the article reflected "terrific work and excellent reporting."

"The interviews with friends give this story a powerful and emotional impact," one judge wrote. "Great job on this story."

Carroll said she was compelled to develop the story after hearing that a woman's body had been found in a suitcase along Highway 59, between Lanagan and Noel, in late July.

She considered pursuing the story for a few weeks. The idea would never leave her mind.

"I kept thinking, 'This was someone's daughter, someone's friend. How could a person end up in a suitcase? I have to shed some light on this to give credence to the value of a life," Carroll said.

All awards are for work completed during 2019. Participants from around the state competed in various categories as part of the Arkansas Press Women contest. Carroll, along with other winners, were recognized during an online presentation on April 25. The awards were presented in a virtual ceremony in light of social distancing requirements to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

Arkansas Press Women, an association of professional communicators, was founded in 1949 and has been affiliated with the National Federation of Press Women since 1954.

For more information about APW, email Kristin Netterstrom Higgins at [email protected] or visit APW's website at https://arkpresswmen.wordpress.com/.

General News on 05/07/2020